'Look, mum!' - Sergio Reguilon posts hilarious Instagram message after making shock cameo for Tottenham against Manchester United in wild Carabao Cup tie

Sergio Reguilon made a shock cameo in Tottenham Hotspur's win over Manchester United, and shared a hilarious message after the wild Carabao Cup clash.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Reguilon makes first appearance this season

Plays just over a minute in 4-3 win over Man Utd

Reguilon shares hilarious message after shock cameo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱