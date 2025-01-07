He's just 16, but the forward already has some big goals on his resume and after a big stint abroad, what comes next?

The moment the photos of Nimfasha Berchimas wearing the No. 7 Manchester United jersey emerged, the talk began. That's a famous shirt, you know. Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham have worn it. Legends, both of them.

Berchimas may never reach the heights of Ronaldo or Beckham. Few that have ever played this sport have. But there is a reason that the 16-year-old Charlotte FC starlet was training with Manchester United in the first place. That reason? He's damn good.

The teenager is a rising star in the U.S., having made his MLS debut for Charlotte FC in 2024. He's the first homegrown star from the club's academy, and those in Europe are already taking notice. Manchester United are just the latest megaclub to take a closer look at Berchimas, who looks destined for an inevitable move to Europe.

Before that, though, Berchimas is pushing for a real breakthrough in MLS. That process began in 2024 and, as preparations for the 2025 season heat up, the hope is that the teenager can take an even bigger leap forward. He has the tools to do just that. GOAL takes a look at why some of the world's best are eyeing the Charlotte FC player.