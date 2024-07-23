Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney The Hundred Welsh FireGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney considering shock new sporting investment as Wrexham co-owners hold talks over blockbuster £20m deal with national governing body

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are reportedly considering a shock new sporting investment that would cost them £20 million ($26m).

  • Hollywood stars acquired Red Dragons in 2021
  • Now involved in Mexican football & Formula 1
  • Considering move to land stake in cricket team
