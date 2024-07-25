Ryan Reynolds Paul Mullin split 2024Getty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

Ryan Reynolds in generous gesture to Wrexham striker Paul Mullin as he puts gym equipment used in training for Deadpool & Wolverine up for auction

Paul MullinWrexhamLeague One

Ryan Reynolds is auctioning off his gym equipment used to train for the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie to Paul Mullin's 'Your Space' charity.

  • Reynolds' new movie has just been released
  • Hollywood star auctioning off gym equipment
  • All proceeds going to Paul Mullin's 'Your Space' charity
