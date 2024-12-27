Is Ruben Amorim about to bin Andre Onana?! Man Utd eye January move for Belgium U21 goalkeeper Senne Lammens but face battle with Borussia Dortmund for youngster
Manchester United are monitoring Belgium Under-21s goalkeeper Senne Lammens as Ruben Amorim assesses his options between the sticks.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Devils scouting highly-rated goalkeeper
- Amorim assessing his options in every department
- Could favour a different style of stopper to Onana