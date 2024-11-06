Ruben Amorim opens up on 'life-changing' coaching approach as he prepares to take over at Man Utd

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeRuben Amorim opens up on 'life-changing' coaching approach as he prepares to take over at Man UtdR. AmorimManchester UnitedPremier LeagueRuben Amorim revealed a "life-changing" coaching approach that transformed him as he gears up to take charge at Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmorim set to succeed Ten HagGrabbed headlines after beating Man City 4-1 Refused to get flattered by the scorelineFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below