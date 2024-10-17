Ruben Amorim breaks silence on claims he could follow Hugo Viana to Man City as Pep Guardiola's replacement

AFPSoham MukherjeeRuben Amorim breaks silence on claims he could follow Hugo Viana to Man City as Pep Guardiola's replacementManchester CityP. GuardiolaPremier LeagueSporting CPRuben Amorim has opened up on claims that he could succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola's current deal will expire in 2025The manager has yet to sign an extensionAmorim being touted as his replacementFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below