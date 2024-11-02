Ruben Amorim branded 'Judas' as departing coach receives mixed reaction from Sporting CP fans after Portuguese champions cruise to victory hours after move to Man Utd is announced
Ruben Amorim received a mixed reaction from Sporting fans as he took charge of the team just hours after his Manchester United move was confirmed.
- Amorim oversees 5-1 win for Sporting
- Boos and applause for departing coach
- Will join Manchester United on November 11