South Africa will return home with bronze medals following victory over the Leopards in Abidjan on Saturday

Bafana beat DR Congo 6-5 on penalties to claim third spot at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Following a 0-0 regulation time draw, the contest had to be decided by a shootout from which goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams emerged the hero again with two saves.

Fans took to social media to comment on what transpired on Saturday.