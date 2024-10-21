The Rondo, MLS edition: Must-watch playoff matchups, MVP picks and the thrill show that was 2024 Decision Day

GOAL US writers debate the most exciting MLS postseason matchups and catch their breath after Decision Day

Decision Day has been a boost for MLS since its inception nearly nine years ago, but it might have reached its peak this year. The league has its stars and Apple TV to thank for that.

Consider all that was in play on Saturday. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami provided highlight reel moments to secure MLS's all-time regular season points record. Christian Benteke and D.C. United crashed out of the playoff picture in dramatic fashion. And LAFC and LA Galaxy fought for the No. 1 seed in the West until the dying seconds of the regular season.

All of these dramatic moments were expertly highlighted by Apple TV's 360 show, which kept the tension on full display at breakneck speed. All of the Decision Day chaos was perfectly captured.

With the MLS regular season over and the playoffs kicking off Tuesday, GOAL US writers take a look back at Decision Day, hand out regular season awards and debate the best opening-round playoff matches in this special MLS edition of ... The Rondo.