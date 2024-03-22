Rodrygo to the Premier League? Man Utd, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal all express interest in Real Madrid star ahead of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe arrivals
Real Madrid have been contacted by Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal regarding Rodrygo's availability in the summer.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Premier League clubs interested in Rodrygo
- Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool contact
- Rodrygo could lose place to Mbappe and Endrick