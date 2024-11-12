Rodri admits he wouldn't have even chosen Vinicius Junior as Ballon d'Or runner-up as Man City star condemns Real Madrid's decision to boycott 2024 ceremony
Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has revealed that Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior would have been his third choice for the 2024 Golden Ball.
- Rodri reveals who he'd have picked ahead of Vini in Ballon d'Or vote
- Was unfazed by Real Madrid's absence in Paris
- Spaniard out until next year with ACL injury