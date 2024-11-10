'Straight up robbery!' - Barcelona fans rage at 'disgraceful' VAR call that sees Robert Lewandowski goal vs Real Sociedad ruled out as his foot is mistaken for Nayef Aguerd's in bizarre tech error
Barcelona fans vented their fury after a bizarre technology error led VAR to rule out Robert Lewandowski's opening goal against Real Sociedad.
- Lewandowski's goal ruled offside
- Replays showcase technology error
- Barcelona fans rage at VAR decision