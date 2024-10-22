Revived Rasmus Hojlund holds the key to Man Utd's resurgence as £72m striker shows signs of returning to best form after injury woes

Erik ten Hag had talked about turning points a lot last season, but after his side came from behind to beat Brentford on Saturday, the Manchester United manager was careful not to set himself up for a fall.
He had been here many times before, including exactly one year before, after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Bees. Within one month of declaring that the Scott McTominay late show "has to be a turning point and also a restart", United were outclassed at home to Manchester City, embarrassed by an inexperienced Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and dealt a damaging Champions League defeat by Copenhagen.
So you could hardly blame the manager for curbing his enthusiasm after a first win in all competitions in five weeks.