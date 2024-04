Revealed: How ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has become part of Wrexham project after Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's surprise investment in Mexican side Club Necaxa WrexhamArsenalMesut OzilNecaxaLeague TwoLiga MX

Former Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly become part of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s project at Wrexham.