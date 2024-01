Chelsea showed more signs of improvement but Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke missed golden chances in a goalless FA Cup draw,

The Blues will contest a fourth-round replay with Villa at Villa Park after an entertaining stalemate on Friday night. Douglas Luiz had a goal ruled out for handball in the build-up, while the west London outfit repeatedly failed to find a way past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as poor finishing let them down.

Before the two teams meet in early February for the rematch, here is how GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...