Real Madrid player ratings vs AC Milan: Kylian Mbappe has another Champions League night to forget while Lucas Vazquez and dreadful Blancos defence capitulate to Christian Pulisic-inspired Rossoneri

The reigning European champions turned in a dire performance to lose their second game of the group phase

Real Madrid's defensive frailties were exposed once again, while their high powered attack went quiet as Los Blancos endured a 3-1 loss to Milan at home in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti's side fell victim to three well-worked goals, and could never really get anything going in the final third. Kylian Mbappe, in particular, cut a frustrated figure as his partnership with Vinicius Jr continued to run in place.

Milan enjoyed the brighter start, and were good value for their opener. Christian Pulisic set it up, providing an inch-perfect corner that Malick Thiaw headed home.

Los Blancos almost responded immediately, with Mbappe bursting through on goal, but Mike Maignan denied his effort - one of his nine saves on the night. Vinicius equalized on 23 minutes, converting from the spot after Emerson recklessly brought him down in the box. But Milan scored again shortly before half time, Morata turning home from close range after Andriy Lunin parried Rafael Leao's snapshot.

Madrid offered more attacking intent in the second half, probing for an equaliser. But they left themselves frighteningly open on the break - and Milan capitalised. Leao was at the centre of it all, torching Lucas Vazquez before finding a wide open Jan Reijnders for a 3-1 lead. Los Blancos might have worked their way back into the game when Antonio Rudiger unleashed a fine strike into the bottom corner, but a tight VAR decision saw his goal ruled out for offside.

In truth, Madrid didn't deserve it.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...