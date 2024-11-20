Tough times at Real Madrid? Los Blancos to auction off Bernabeu LOCKERS used by Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham & Co. - with bidding starting at £10,000
Real Madrid are auctioning off Santiago Bernabeu lockers used by Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and other legends, with bids starting at £10,000.
- Real Madrid are selling 24 lockers
- Include the ones used by legendary 'Galacticos'
- Some proceeds will go to charity
