Real Madrid accused of 'exaggerated victimhood' after Ballon d'Or boycott as La Liga president Javier Tebas delivers damning verdict on reaction to Vinicius Junior snub Real Madrid Vinicius Junior LaLiga

La Liga president Javier Tebas has slammed Real Madrid for their reaction to Vinicius Junior's defeat to Rodri at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.