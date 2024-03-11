Carlo-Ancelotti(C)Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reveals key difference between La Liga and Premier League as Los Blancos continue their title surge

Carlo AncelottiReal MadridLaLigaPremier League

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has suggested that La Liga is more tactically advanced than the Premier League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Highlighted differences between Europe's major leagues
  • Claimed England is more intense
  • Madrid have seven point lead atop La Liga

Editors' Picks