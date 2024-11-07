RB Leipzig ace moves to top of Real Madrid's shopping list as Carlo Ancelotti desperately seeks reinforcements

Getty Images SportParshva ShahRB Leipzig ace moves to top of Real Madrid's shopping list as Carlo Ancelotti desperately seeks reinforcementsTransfersLaLigaBundesligaC. LukebaReal MadridRB LeipzigCentre-back Castello Lukeba has impressed for RB Leipzig and is among the priorities for Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReal Madrid tracking LukebaDefender has been impressive for LeipzigWill offer depth in defence for Los BlancosFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below