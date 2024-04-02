'I've damaged my body' - Raphael Varane speaks out on concussions problem in football after missing Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue' as he advises his seven-year-old son to stop heading the ball

A "damaged" Raphael Varane has shed light on the perils of concussions in football and why he advises his seven-year-old son to stop heading the ball.

Varane feels 'damaged' after years of professional football

Revealed two matches when he felt concussed and yet carried on

Admitted that he had missed Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue'