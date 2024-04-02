BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Raphael Varane Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'I've damaged my body' - Raphael Varane speaks out on concussions problem in football after missing Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue' as he advises his seven-year-old son to stop heading the ball

Raphael VaraneFranceManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester CityReal MadridWorld CupChampions League

A "damaged" Raphael Varane has shed light on the perils of concussions in football and why he advises his seven-year-old son to stop heading the ball.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Varane feels 'damaged' after years of professional football
  • Revealed two matches when he felt concussed and yet carried on
  • Admitted that he had missed Man Utd game due to 'eye fatigue'

Editors' Picks