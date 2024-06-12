GOAL rates the best shirts that teams will wear at 2024 Copa America

The Copa America is almost here, and some of the world's top players will be making their marks on fields across the United States.

But soccer, of course, runs deeper than the action on the pitch or the tactical nous of coaches trying to outdo each other over 90 minutes. So much of the sport is about culture and style - the statements teams make before they even step foot on the pitch. Jersey design - colors, patterns, homages to past classics - has never been more important to fans across the globe, including in the U.S.

This year's Copa America has produced some real stunners: adidas, Nike, and others are bringing their best to piece together some truly memorable kits. GOAL ranks the top 10 shirts that will be on display this summer...