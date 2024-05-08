PSG's most embarrassing Champions League exits ranked: From La Remontada to Marcus Rashford's penalty

The French side imploding in Europe has become something of an annual tradition, but which of their shocking continental losses was the worst?

Paris Saint-Germain have won almost everything possible under the ownership of Qatari Sports Investments. Since they bought the club in 2011, they have bagged 10 Ligue 1 titles and six Coupes de France. But no matter how much money the French club invests, they can never seem to win the Champions League.

Over the past 13 years, the PSG squad became more tailored to the cause. When they weren't good enough going forward, they signed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. When they weren't solid defensively, they hired the pragmatic Thomas Tuchel. And then, two years later, for good measure, they brought in the best player of all time, Lionel Messi.

When that didn't work out, they stripped it down to just Mbappe and a young supporting cast, only to suffer the same fate, as they crashed out to Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 semi-finals. With Mbappe set to leave this summer, the curtain will come down on the superstar era at Parc des Princes, but it is one that will be defined by their failures in Europe.

Over the years, they've developed something of a penchant for failing in the most dramatic way possible. But which of the losses were hardest to swallow? GOAL ranks PSG's worst Champions League blunders of the QSI era...