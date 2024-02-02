'Profound lack of respect' - West Ham blasted by seething Lyon over failed Said Benrahma transfer as mystery surrounds Pablo Fornals exit

'Profound lack of respect' - West Ham blasted by seething Lyon over failed Said Benrahma transfer as mystery surrounds Pablo Fornals exitKrishan DavisGetty ImagesWest Ham UnitedSaid BenrahmaTransfersLyonPremier LeaguePablo FornalsReal BetisLyon have pointed the finger at West Ham after Said Benrahma's proposed deadline day loan from the London Stadium to the French giants fell through.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBenrahma loan deal collapsedWest Ham accused of 'profound lack of respect'Pablo Fornals' exit also in doubt