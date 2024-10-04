Preston North End star handed huge eight-game ban after BITING Liverpool loanee Owen Beck during clash with Blackburn

Preston forward Milutin Osmajic, who bit Blackburn's Owen Beck last week, has been handed an eight-match suspension in addition to a £15,000 fine.

Preston star Osmajic handed eight-game ban

Osmajic bit Liverpool loanee Owen Beck on the neck

The FA also hand the Montenegrin a £15,000 fine