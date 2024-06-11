Portugal player ratings vs Ireland: Cristiano Ronaldo silences doubters with stunning brace and Bruno Fernandes runs the show as Selecao warm up for Euro 2024 with emphatic win

The legendary forward will head into this summer's tournament in Germany with a head full of steam

Portugal ended their Euro 2024 warm-up games on a high with a comprehensive 3-0 win over a sorry Ireland side on Tuesday night.

Joao Felix put the hosts ahead with a drilled shot from inside the box after John O'Shea's side went to sleep from a corner in the 18th minute.

Ronaldo lit up the contest with a magnificent strike five minutes after the break and then clinically put away Diogo Jota's pass 10 minutes later as Roberto Martinez's men headed off to the Euros in style.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Estadio Municipal de Aveiro...