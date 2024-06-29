Philippe Coutinho set for fairytale return to Vasco da Gama but must wait for Aston Villa release

GettyJamie SpencerPhilippe Coutinho set for fairytale return to Vasco da Gama but must wait for Aston Villa releasePhilippe CoutinhoVasco da GamaAston VillaTransfersSerie APremier LeaguePhilippe Coutinho is on course to return to boyhood club Vasco da Gama after agreeing to a substantial salary cut to leave Aston Villa.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCoutinho requests Aston Villa terminationPersonal terms with Vasco da Gama agreedBrazilian club willing to sign two of his friendsArticle continues below