Pep Guardiola gives Rodri update amid reports Manchester City talisman suffered season-ending ACL injury against Arsenal

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeePep Guardiola gives Rodri update amid reports Manchester City talisman suffered season-ending ACL injury against ArsenalRodriManchester CityP. GuardiolaPremier LeaguePep Guardiola opened up on Rodri's condition after reports emerged that the Manchester City star suffered a season-ending injury.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola provided update on RodriReports emerged that the Spaniard ruptured his ACLCity doctors continue to monitor the midfielder Article continues below