VIDEO: 'I've never won a Ballon d'Or!' - Pep Guardiola leaves Rodri to fend for himself with victory speech as midfielder is given heroes welcome on return to Man City Rodri Manchester City Premier League P. Guardiola Ballon d'Or

Pep Guardiola refused to join Rodri in his victory speech as the midfielder returned to the club with the Ballon d'Or trophy.