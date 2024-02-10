Pep Guardiola in bizarre 'huge body' praise for Erling Haaland after match-winning Everton showing as he reveals he gave sluggish Man City a half-time hammering

Richard Martin
Pep Guardiola Erling HaalandGetty
Erling HaalandPep GuardiolaManchester CityManchester City vs EvertonPremier LeagueEverton

Pep Guardiola has revealed he laid into his Manchester City players at half-time against Everton and praised Erling Haaland for making the difference

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guardiola reveals spicy team talk
  • Coach pleased with team's reaction
  • Credited Haaland for making difference

Editors' Picks