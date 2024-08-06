The highly-touted New Jersey-born coach will remain in the Bundesliga after reportedly being approached by U.S. Soccer about coaching vacancy.

Pellegrino Matarazzo was reportedly approached by U.S. Soccer about the men's national team coaching vacancy, but the TSG Hoffenheim manager on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to his club team.

"It is enormously important to create clarity and calm at this unsettling time. I'm proud to be the coach of this team and I'm really looking forward to taking part in European competition with the boys this season," Matarazzo said to the team's official website. "I'm convinced that with the right additions to the squad, we'll have another successful season."

While it was unclear whether or not Matarazzo was offered the job, multiple leading outlets in Germany -- including Sky, Bild, and Kicker -- reported U.S. Soccer had reached out to the promising 46-year-old manager. Matarazzo turned heads last season while he guided his team to an impressive seventh-place finish and qualification for European football.

There was a reported riff between Matarazzo and Hoffenheim during this offseason, which the manager publicly denied.

"These are false statements. I never said that I wanted to leave our club," Matarazzo said. "Anyone who watches me during training and games will notice that I am fully here. I am the coach of TSG Hoffenheim with full presence."

Hoffenheim's interim sporting director Frank Kramer presented a unified front in the same statement: "For us, there was and still is no doubt that we will start the new season with our coach at the helm. Last season and the final days at the training camp have shown that the coaching team and the squad are heading in the same direction. We're all looking forward to a successful season together."

The U.S. federation continues its search for a new manager after firing Gregg Berhalter after a disappointing Copa America showing. Potential candidates linked to the role include Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Steve Cherundolo, and Wilfried Nancy, through various reports.