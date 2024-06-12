GFX Erik ten Hag Paul Scholes 2024Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

Paul Scholes reacts to news Erik ten Hag will stay at Man Utd as club legend insists fans 'deserve better'

Manchester UnitedErik ten HagTransfersPremier League

Paul Scholes was happy with the news that Erik ten Hag will stay on as Manchester United manager next season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ten Hag to remain in charge at Old Trafford
  • Scholes happy with news of Dutchman's stay
  • Insists United must deliver better results
Article continues below