'Out of touch with reality' - Florentino Perez accused of lying by Javier Tebas as La Liga president doubles down on his claims Real Madrid chief has 'clear influence' in politics
La Liga president Javier Tebas has accussed Florentino Perez of lying and said the Real Madrid chief is 'out of touch with reality'.
- Perez takes on La Liga's 2021 CVC deal
- Tebas counters with a multi-post rant
- Accuses Perez of being 'out of touch with reality'