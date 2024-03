Majority of fans around the continent insists Andre Onana was not at his best despite Manchester United's win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarters.

Manchester United defeated Liverpool 4-3 on Sunday at Old Trafford to seal their place in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Erik Ten Hag-led side will now play Coventry in the last four with the winner playing either Manchester City or Chelsea in the final.

However, some fans believe Cameroon international Onana was not doing well in between the posts, but others have defended the shot-stopper.