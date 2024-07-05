Ollie Palmer Wrexham 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

'Everyone told me not to!' - Ollie Palmer reveals why he signed for Wrexham and insists it wasn't because of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

WrexhamOllie PalmerLeague One

Ollie Palmer has played down the role that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney played in his decision to sign for Wrexham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Striker dropped two leagues to join Wrexham
  • Says presence of Hollywood actors was no big factor
  • Palmer returns to League One with Red Dragons
Article continues below