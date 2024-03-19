NXGN 2024: The 50 best wonderkids in football

The annual NXGN lists are back for another year, highlighting 50 of the most incredible talents to have been born after January 1, 2005

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2024, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow names like Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Jadon Sancho and Lena Oberdorf in being recognised as the best young footballer on the planet.

Covering all five continents and representing 17 different countries, the 2024 NXGN list is a truly global one, featuring established senior internationals, title winners and names that are set to light up major tournaments this summer.

So without further ado, here is the 2024 NXGN list, ranking the 50 top young talents born on or after January 1, 2005...