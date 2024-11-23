'I'm not thinking about Harry Kane' - Enzo Maresca responds to claims he pressured Cole Palmer to pull out of England squad as Blues hero plays full 90 minutes against Leicester
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hit back at suggestions he pressured Cole Palmer into pulling out of England duty.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Palmer plays 90 minutes against Leicester
- Pulled out of England squad for Nations League fixtures
- Maresca reacts to Harry Kane criticism of situation