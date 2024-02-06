'He was not prepared to come to Barcelona' - Blaugrana boss Xavi slammed by old Real Madrid foe Guti after bombshell resignation announcement

'He was not prepared to come to Barcelona' - Blaugrana boss Xavi slammed by old Real Madrid foe Guti after bombshell resignation announcementThomas HindleGettyXavi HernandezBarcelonaLaLigaReal MadridReal Madrid legend Guti has accused Xavi of taking the Barcelona job at the wrong time after the out-of-favour manager announced his resignation.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuti claimed Xavi was 'not prepared'Accused the manager of poor coachingEx-Barca star has announced resignation