16.9Getty Images
Harry Pascoe

'It's not done and dusted just yet!' - Roy Keane fires warning to Taylor Harwood-Bellis after watching future son-in-law score for England against Ireland

T. Harwood-BellisEnglandEngland vs IrelandUEFA Nations League BSouthampton vs LiverpoolSouthamptonPremier League

Roy Keane joked about his future son-in-law Taylor Harwood-Bellis, following his goal against Ireland on his England debut.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Roy Keane hilariously warns the Southampton defender
  • Harwood-Bellis set to marry Keane's daughter Leah
  • England star scored on debut against Ireland
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

47378 Votes