Nigeria vs South Africa: Kings of defence - Who will crack first?

GOAL analyses which defence between South Africa and Nigeria, both with four successive Afcon clean sheets, will crack in their semi-final showdown.

The Africa Cup of Nations semi-final showdown between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana will be a test of defensive prowess.

So far, the Nigerian team has struggled to find their attacking rhythm, but their defensive back three comprising of William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, and Semi Ajayi has proven formidable.

On the other hand, South Africa's all-Mamelodi Sundowns backline, featuring Mothobi Mvala and Grant Kekana in central defence, along with Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba as fullbacks, has been outstanding.

Article continues below

As the teams gear up for battle on Wednesday, February 7, GOAL examines which defence will ultimately withstand the pressure.