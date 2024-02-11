Nigeria vs Ivory Coast Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Afcon final between Super Eagles and The Elephants this weekend.

Ivory Coast will be aiming to complete their Africa Cup of Nations fairy tale on Sunday when they play Nigeria in the final to be staged at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

While the Elephants will be targeting a third continental title, the Super Eagles will be chasing their fourth Afcon crown.

The hosts survived elimination by a whisker and went on to eliminate the defending champions Senegal, Mali and DR Congo en route to the final.

The 2013 winners beat Cameroon in the Round of 16, before defeating Angola and South Africa to set a date with the Elephants.

It is expected to be a tight contest and the fans are guaranteed pure entertainment. We have all the facts worked out for you here to enable you to bet wisely.

GOAL provides all the essential information on how to watch the match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast, covering TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.