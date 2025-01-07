Neymar wants to 'revive' MSN! Al-Hilal star opens door to 'incredible' Lionel Messi & Luis Suarez reunion at Inter Miami as he reveals contact with ex-Barcelona team-mates
Neymar has admitted that it “would be interesting to revive” his fabled ‘MSN’ strike partnership with Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Brazilian under contract in Saudi Pro League
- Not ruling out a move to MLS
- Starred with Messi & Suarez at Camp Nou