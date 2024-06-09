The next Galactico? Real Madrid readying transfer swoop for €150m-rated Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz – with timeline for deal being drawn up at Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid could have identified their next Galactico amid reports that €150m-rated Florian Wirtz is on their wanted list
- Wirtz key in Leverkusen's historic season
- Madrid eyeing a 2025 move for the German star
- Barcelona are also interested in the 21-year-old