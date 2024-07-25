Lionel Messi Leagues CupGetty
Mitchell Fretton

New signing for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami accidentally revealed as MLS confirm Leagues Cup squad ahead of title defence

Lionel MessiInter Miami CFTransfersMajor League SoccerLeagues Cup

Inter Miami are set to sign River Plate defender David Martinez after he was included in the squad list for the Leagues Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Inter Miami bolstering defence with Paraguay international
  • Signing leaked on squad list for Leagues Cup
  • Messi and Co looking to defend title
Article continues below