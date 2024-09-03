Netherlands v Türkiye: Quarter-Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport
Netherlands squad 'closed' for Steven Bergwijn as Ronald Koeman tears into ex-Tottenham & Ajax star for shelving 'sporting ambition' to complete Saudi Arabia transfer

Ronald Koeman has "closed" the door on the Netherlands squad for Steven Bergwijn in response to the ex-Tottenham star's transfer to Saudi Arabia.

  • Bergwijn joined Al-Ittihad from Ajax
  • Koeman is furious with the forward
  • Will not re-integrate him into the Dutch squad
