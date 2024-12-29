Neal Maupay Marseille Nice Ligue 1 14092024Getty
Mitchell Fretton

Neal Maupay goes viral with savage post about Everton as forward trolls struggling Toffees again after Nottingham Forest defeat

N. MaupayEvertonEverton vs Nottingham ForestPremier League

Neal Maupay trolled his former club Everton on social media after they lost to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sean Dyche's Everton lose 2-0 to Forest
  • Maupay pokes fun at Toffees on social media
  • Left Goodison Park in the summer for Marseille
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱