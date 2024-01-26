'The natural heir' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urges club to hire Xabi Alonso to replace departing Jurgen Klopp

Richard Mills
Xabi Alonso Bayer Leverkusen 2022-23Getty Images
Juergen KloppXabi AlonsoLiverpoolBayer LeverkusenBundesligaPremier LeagueTransfers

Jamie Carragher would love to see Xabi Alonso replace outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and understands why he is seen as the "natural heir".

  • Klopp to leave Liverpool in summer
  • Alonso favourite to succeed him
  • Carragher backs Spaniard to take Anfield job

