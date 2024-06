The build-up to next week's Super Eagles clash with South Africa in Uyo is slowly approaching fever pitch.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella withdrew from the Nigeria squad set to meet Bafana Bafana in the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Godswill Akpabio Stadium on June 7.

He is the latest Super Eagles star to pull out after it was confirmed that Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will also not make it due to injury.

Fans react to the latest Tella development as the build-up to this match gathers momentum.