Mykhailo Mudryk's trip to Saudi Arabia for Oleksandr Usyk's boxing victory against Tyson Fury defended by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca with 'disconnect' explanation made amid doping scandal
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has defended Mykhailo Mudryk's decision to fly to Saudi Arabia to watch the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.
- Mudryk banned for failing drugs test
- Made trip to Saudi Arabia for title fight
- Maresca had no problem with his break